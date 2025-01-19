Tragic Turn Before Wedding: Mysterious Death in East Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in East Delhi as a 24-year-old man, Anil, was discovered dead in his burned-out car. The incident occurred as Anil was reportedly returning to his home in Noida after distributing wedding invitations for his upcoming ceremony scheduled for February 14.

The police received several emergency calls about a fire near the Ghazipur area late Saturday night. On arrival, they found Anil's Maruti Wagon R engulfed in flames with his charred body inside. Anil's family alleges that his death may have been part of a conspiracy due to a dispute involving a woman's family.

Police have cited a potential link to a family dispute and continue to investigate the case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The incident has raised questions over the fatal circumstances, with claims of a quarrel reported to the police prior to the tragedy.

