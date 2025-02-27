Court Evaluates Forensic Evidence in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi took a significant step in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case by recording evidence from a key forensic expert. The case is linked to the Pul Bangash Sikh killings, with former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler facing trial in relation to these events.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh oversaw the testimony of S Ingarsal, Deputy Director (Photo Division) of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), who appeared as a prosecution witness. Ingarsal was scrutinized by defense counsels Anil Kumar Sharma and Anuj Sharma. His investigation of a CD containing five videos revealed no signs of editing, underscoring the authenticity of the footage.

Despite the lack of continuity among the clips, Ingarsal affirmed their sequential order, reflecting a continuous video portrayal in terms of subjects, location, and time stamps. The court authorized the CD's playback for identification purposes, with cross-examination deferred to the next court date.

(With inputs from agencies.)