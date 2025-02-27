Left Menu

Court Evaluates Forensic Evidence in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court recorded testimony from a forensic expert regarding the Pul Bangash Sikh killings, part of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court reviewed unaltered video evidence linked to Former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler's trial. Cross-examination was postponed for the next hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:59 IST
Court Evaluates Forensic Evidence in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi took a significant step in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case by recording evidence from a key forensic expert. The case is linked to the Pul Bangash Sikh killings, with former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler facing trial in relation to these events.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh oversaw the testimony of S Ingarsal, Deputy Director (Photo Division) of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), who appeared as a prosecution witness. Ingarsal was scrutinized by defense counsels Anil Kumar Sharma and Anuj Sharma. His investigation of a CD containing five videos revealed no signs of editing, underscoring the authenticity of the footage.

Despite the lack of continuity among the clips, Ingarsal affirmed their sequential order, reflecting a continuous video portrayal in terms of subjects, location, and time stamps. The court authorized the CD's playback for identification purposes, with cross-examination deferred to the next court date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025