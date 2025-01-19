Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Colombia’s Catatumbo: Peace Talks Crumble

Over 80 people died amid failed peace talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army in the Catatumbo region. Community leaders and families fled, while clashes with ex-FARC rebels intensified. Humanitarian efforts focus on aiding thousands displaced by the turmoil.

  • Colombia

Violence has erupted in Colombia's northeast, with over 80 people reported dead after attempts to hold peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) faltered. The governor of North Santander, William Villamizar, confirmed that 20 others had been injured during the ongoing conflict.

Among the deceased are community leader Carmelo Guerrero and seven individuals involved in peace negotiations. The ELN has been battling former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) over control of the strategic Catatumbo region, home to coca leaf plantations.

The Colombian government has suspended peace talks and demanded the ELN cease hostilities to allow humanitarian aid into the region. Defense Minister Iván Velásquez is set to visit affected areas, with aid efforts underway to assist the displaced populace.

