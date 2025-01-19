Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Digital Justice with TWARIT Initiative

The Madhya Pradesh High Court introduces TWARIT, a digital system for managing warrants and summons. Launched by Supreme Court Justice AS Oka, it sets a new standard in judicial efficiency. The E-Joti Journal was also unveiled, aiming to further judicial transparency and proactive case management.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a significant leap in judicial reform with the introduction of TWARIT, an advanced digital system for the transmission of warrants and summons. Unveiled at a recent judicial conference in Jabalpur, this initiative enables judges to effortlessly monitor case statuses online, greatly enhancing judicial efficiency.

The program was launched by Supreme Court Judge Justice AS Oka, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and modernization in the criminal justice system. Justice Oka also inaugurated the E-Joti Journal, a newly accessible bi-monthly publication aimed at promoting openness and continuous learning among the judiciary.

During the event, Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice SK Kait highlighted the initiative's role in improving access to justice, particularly for marginalized communities. This digital transformation marks a progressive step forward in ensuring timely legal proceedings and reducing case backlogs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

