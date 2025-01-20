Rajnath Singh Urges NCC Cadets to Embody Leadership and Patriotism in Nation-Building Efforts

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh exhorted NCC cadets to strive toward achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, describing them as India’s invaluable assets. Addressing the cadets during his visit to the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt, Shri Singh emphasized their role in nation-building through qualities of leadership, discipline, ambition, and patriotism nurtured by NCC.

NCC Cadets: The Future of a Developed India

The Raksha Mantri recalled Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as an NCC cadet, urging today’s cadets to carry forward his dream of transforming India into a developed nation. “Viksit Bharat means the progress of 140 crore Indians. It is our collective responsibility to work not just for ourselves but for society at large,” he remarked.

Shri Singh lauded the cadets for exemplifying unity despite regional, linguistic, and cultural diversity, stating, “The energy and enthusiasm of NCC cadets reflect a bright and united future for India.” He highlighted the significance of discipline and integrity, noting that nations embracing these values flourish while others falter.

Lessons in Leadership

The Minister shared the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who led his team with courage during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, epitomizing leadership and sacrifice. “NCC imbibes these qualities in cadets, fostering leaders who rise above challenges and inspire others,” he said.

Shri Singh urged cadets to embrace lifelong learning and adapt to changing circumstances, emphasizing the importance of developing new skill sets to tackle future challenges. He highlighted the significance of a “never give up” attitude as key to success and encouraged the cadets to dream big, stay humble, and remain optimistic.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shri Singh said, “छोटे मन से कोई बड़ा नहीं होता, टूटे मन से कोई खड़ा नहीं होता,” inspiring cadets to maintain resilience and determination.

Recognitions and Displays

As part of the event, Shri Singh reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour by cadets from the three wings of NCC. He presided over the Investiture Ceremony, where awards were presented to outstanding cadets for their performance and dedication:

Raksha Mantri Padak recipients: Under Officer Theja VP (Kerala & Lakshadweep Directorate). Senior Under Officer Aryamitra Nath (North Eastern Region Directorate).

Commendation Card recipients: Cadet Dontara Greeshma (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate). Junior Under Officer Abida Afreen (Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate). Sergeant Manan Sharma (Maharashtra Directorate). Sergeant Rahul Baghel (Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Directorate).



The ceremony featured a spectacular band performance by cadets from Mizo High School, Aizawl, and vibrant displays at the Flag Area highlighting various social issues. Cadets also presented innovative projects in the Idea & Innovation Display, showcasing their ingenuity and creativity.

Cultural Extravaganza

Shri Rajnath Singh visited Pratap Hall, where cadets staged captivating cultural performances representing India’s rich diversity. He praised their dedication and talent, underscoring NCC’s role in fostering unity and patriotism.

Looking Ahead

The Raksha Mantri reiterated the importance of NCC’s contribution to India’s defense and societal progress. He encouraged cadets to uphold the organization’s ideals, ensuring their journey positively impacts the nation’s future.

The event was attended by DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and senior officials from NCC and the Ministry of Defence, marking a vibrant celebration of India’s youth and their pivotal role in the country’s progress.