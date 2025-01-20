India Showcases Vision for Skill Development and Innovation at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 commenced today, January 20, in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, bringing together over 3,000 global leaders from government, business, and civil society to address critical challenges and set the global agenda.

Representing India, a high-level delegation led by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education, is emphasizing India's commitment to creating a skilled workforce, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable growth.

India's Delegation and Leadership Presence

The Indian delegation is spearheaded by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology. Other prominent members include:

Shri CR Patil, Minister of Jal Shakti

Shri K. Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation

Shri Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

Accompanying them are over 65 Indian business representatives, with several Indian companies hosting lounges to showcase their innovations.

India's Agenda at WEF 2025

Shri Jayant Chaudhary is participating in panel discussions, roundtables, and Government-to-Government (G2G) and Government-to-Business (G2B) engagements. The minister’s agenda highlights:

Preparing for Technological Shifts: Envisioning a future-ready workforce in light of rapid technological advancements. AI and Emerging Markets: Exploring the impact of AI adoption on emerging economies. Women Empowerment: Strengthening the role of women in workforce transformation and addressing skill gaps. Sustainable Development: Promoting skills for industries focused on climate action and green energy transitions. Global Cooperation: Strengthening economic relations and fostering global partnerships.

In a tweet, Shri Jayant Chaudhary said, “As technological advancements reshape our world, global cooperation is essential to develop standards and best practices. We have an opportunity to reimagine growth, invest in people, and build sustainable industries.”

WEF 2025 Theme: Collaboration and Innovation

This year’s WEF theme focuses on innovative partnerships and impactful solutions to address global challenges. Key agenda priorities include:

Rebuilding Trust: Strengthening international collaboration.

Reimagining Growth: Adapting to shifts in the global economy.

Investing in People: Promoting human capital development and creating good jobs.

Safeguarding the Planet: Catalyzing energy, climate, and nature action.

Balancing Industry Goals: Aligning short-term needs with long-term transformations.

Future of Jobs and India's Preparedness

On January 8, WEF released The Future of Jobs Report 2025, highlighting significant transformations in the global labor market. According to the report:

By 2030, 170 million new jobs will emerge globally, while 92 million existing roles will be displaced.

India is ranked as the second most prepared country after the U.S. for future work skills, underscoring its robust reskilling and workforce development initiatives.

Key drivers of change include generative AI, robotics, and the green transition, creating roles in data analytics, renewable energy, and cybersecurity.

The report emphasizes that 59% of the workforce will require upskilling by 2030, aligning with India’s focus on equipping workers for emerging industries.

Strengthening India’s Global Presence

Shri Jayant Chaudhary’s participation underscores India’s role in shaping global conversations on skill development, innovation, and sustainability. The minister's engagements will reinforce India's commitment to global cooperation and its leadership in creating frameworks for workforce development, especially in the GCC region and other emerging markets.

India at Davos: A Collaborative Future

With its delegation, India aims to position itself as a global leader in sustainable growth, skill development, and innovation. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is actively working to align with international standards and drive the country’s vision of a skilled, sustainable, and globally competitive workforce.

Shri Mridul Kumar, Ambassador of India to Switzerland, welcomed Shri Jayant Chaudhary at Zurich Airport, marking the beginning of an impactful Indian presence at WEF 2025.

“Together, we can reimagine growth, advance sustainability, and ensure equitable opportunities for all,” Shri Chaudhary emphasized, reinforcing India’s commitment to building a collaborative and innovative future.