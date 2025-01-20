Foundation Stone Laid for Model Resilient Village in Himachal Pradesh: A Milestone in Disaster Recovery and Rural Development

In a transformative move to rebuild disaster-affected areas, the foundation stone for a Model Resilient Village was laid on January 20, 2025, at Sil/Sunani in Bawasni Gram Panchayat, Baddi, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh. This initiative stems from the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst-induced landslide on August 14, 2023, which caused widespread damage to property and livelihoods in the region.

The project, spearheaded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in partnership with the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Bal Raksha Bharat, and Zee Entertainment, seeks to implement a comprehensive redevelopment plan. This includes the establishment of essential infrastructure such as housing, schools, anganwadis, healthcare centers, community facilities, and sustainable livelihood support systems.

A Collaborative Vision for Resilience

The event was graced by Dr. (Mrs.) N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR, and Director General, CSIR, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Member of Legislative Assembly, as the Guest of Honour. Other key dignitaries included Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar, Director, CSIR-CBRI; Shri Avinash Singh, Bal Raksha Bharat; Ms. Shalini Kotiya, Zee Entertainment; Shri Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan; Shri Vinod Kumar Dhiman, Superintendent of Police, Baddi; and Shri Vivek Mahajan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Baddi.

Dr. Kalaiselvi emphasized the initiative’s transformative potential, highlighting CSIR’s commitment to enhancing rural living standards through improved infrastructure, education, and healthcare. She expressed optimism that the project would serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives nationwide.

Prof. R. Pradeep Kumar detailed CSIR’s technical contributions, such as designing disaster-resilient infrastructure, including shelters, roads, drinking water systems, sanitation facilities, healthcare centers, and community halls.

Showcasing Resilient Technologies

A notable feature of the event was an exhibition of resilient, site-specific construction technologies developed through extensive post-disaster research. The exhibit demonstrated innovative habitat planning and design aimed at reducing vulnerabilities and enhancing community preparedness. Visitors, including local residents and dignitaries, praised the forward-looking approach to construction and disaster resilience.

Community Engagement and Local Support

Dignitaries engaged directly with residents, particularly women and children, to better understand community-specific needs. The local administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the initiative’s success, pledging continued support for sustainable development efforts.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from panchayat members and villagers, who lauded the program as a historic step toward disaster recovery and rural transformation. They expressed hope that the initiative would improve livelihoods, infrastructure, and overall quality of life in the region.

A Model for Future Resilience

This collaborative project reflects the Government of India’s commitment to transforming disaster-hit areas into resilient and sustainable communities. By combining technical expertise, public-private partnerships, and active community involvement, the initiative aims to create a model for disaster preparedness and rural development that can be replicated across the country.

As part of the broader vision, the project will not only rebuild physical infrastructure but also focus on long-term economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and social resilience, setting a benchmark for post-disaster recovery in India.