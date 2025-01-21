Impeachment Drama Unfolds: South Korean President Faces Constitutional Court

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in a Constitutional Court hearing on Tuesday amid his impeachment trial, an intense moment for the embattled leader. He has the chance to argue his case against charges of attempting to declare martial law during his brief presidency.

Yoon, once a prosecutor before his presidency in 2022, expressed his commitment to "free democracy" while addressing the court. His legal team claims the impeachment is politically motivated by opposing parties enjoying a parliamentary majority.

Security levels have been heightened outside the court due to recent protests by Yoon's supporters. The Constitutional Court must now determine if Yoon is to be permanently removed from office or reinstated. His court appearance contrasts sharply with his resistance to criminal inquiries over the same allegations.

