Deputy NDPP Adv Rodney De Kock Passes Away After Battle with Brain Cancer

The legal community and South Africa as a whole mourn the loss of Advocate Rodney De Kock, Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), who passed away on 20 January 2025 at Morningside Mediclinic in Johannesburg. Advocate De Kock, 62, succumbed to an aggressive form of brain cancer diagnosed in December 2024.

Family Statement and Tributes

In a heartfelt statement, the De Kock family expressed their grief, noting his peaceful passing surrounded by family and close friends.

“After a luminary career marked by uncompromising dedication to justice, the democratic order, and his fellow citizens, Rodney served his country with unblemished integrity, dedication, honesty, and humility,” the family shared.

They highlighted his deep devotion to his children, Ryan and Samantha, and thanked the government, colleagues, and friends for their support during this challenging time.

A Trailblazing Career in Justice

Advocate De Kock’s career spanned decades of significant contributions to South Africa’s legal and democratic framework. Among his achievements:

1994: Served as a Presiding Officer in the Electoral Court during South Africa’s first democratic elections.

1994–1999: Headed the Legal Aid Board Clinic at the University of Cape Town, ensuring access to justice for underprivileged communities.

Founding Member: Played a critical role in establishing the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, serving on its executive committee.

1999: Became South Africa's first black Attorney General, appointed to the Western Cape.

2003: Appointed as Director of Public Prosecutions for the Western Cape under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

2019: Selected by President Cyril Ramaphosa to act as the National Director of Public Prosecutions during a transitional period.

2020: Appointed as Deputy NDPP, overseeing the National Prosecutions Service and leading efforts to rebuild the NPA post-state capture.

Legacy of Leadership and Justice

As Deputy NDPP, De Kock was pivotal in overseeing prosecutions across the country. He also played a key role in addressing critical challenges, including South Africa’s grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), dedicating his final months to this work.

National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, described him as a “gentleman, a solid lawyer, and a true warrior for justice.”

A Life Well-Lived

Advocate De Kock’s contributions extended beyond the courtroom. His leadership influenced reforms in access to justice and bolstered public trust in South Africa’s legal institutions. Colleagues remember him as a mentor, a visionary leader, and a passionate advocate for equality.

Memorial Arrangements

Details of a memorial service will be announced in the coming days. The De Kock family has requested privacy as they navigate this period of mourning.

South Africa bids farewell to a towering figure in its legal landscape, whose enduring legacy will inspire generations to come.