Sonowal Launches ₹2,000 Crore Projects at JNPA, Boosting India's Port Infrastructure

In a major push to India's maritime infrastructure, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated multiple projects worth nearly ₹2,000 crore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Mumbai. The initiatives aim to expand port capacity, enhance efficiency, and reinforce India’s position as a global trade hub. Key Announcements and Launches:

Solar-Powered Boat, Indigenously Built Tugs, and Fire Tenders: The Minister unveiled a solar-powered boat, two 70-ton indigenously developed tugs, and three fire tenders, bolstering the port's safety, environmental sustainability, and operational capabilities.

Agro-Processing Facility: A state-of-the-art Agro Processing Facility worth ₹284 crore was launched, designed to handle 1.2 million tonnes of agricultural cargo annually. Spanning 27 acres, it offers sorting, packing, and lab services, supporting agricultural producers from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Warehousing Infrastructure: An MoU was signed to develop temperature-controlled warehouses and Container Freight Station (CFS) facilities with an investment of ₹300 crore. Expected to handle 1,20,000 TEUs annually, these facilities aim to optimize trade logistics.

Vadhavan Port MoUs: Major agreements were signed for the Vadhavan Port Project, including:

Liquid Jetty Development: Reliance Industries Limited committed ₹645 crore under the PPP model.

Integrated Agriculture & Horticulture Plan: Collaboration with Dr. Balasaheb Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli (DBKKVD) to develop agricultural plans in nearby villages.

HUDCO Partnership: HUDCO pledged up to ₹25,000 crore to fund new port projects under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

Community Development Initiatives: Shri Sonowal performed a Bhoomi Pujan for a CBSE school building within the JNPA premises, aiming to enhance community development through education.

Transforming JNPA into a Global Trade Gateway

Shri Sonowal emphasized that JNPA has surpassed 10 million TEUs capacity and is poised to handle this throughput by 2027. With significant upgrades like:

Phase 2 Commissioning of Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) adding 2.4 million TEUs capacity.

Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) upgrades further boosting capacity.

JNPA recorded its highest-ever container volume in 2024, handling 7.05 million TEUs—an 11% year-on-year growth. With these expansions, the port’s handling capacity is projected to reach 10.4 million TEUs, reinforcing its position as India’s largest port and a global trade enabler.

JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ): Driving Industrial Growth

The JNPA SEZ, India’s first port-based operational multi-product SEZ, is driving industrial and socio-economic development with:

277.38 hectares of prime land offering seamless multimodal connectivity.

Investments of ₹623 crore by operational units and ₹1,700 crore proposed by other plot-holders.

Notable investors including Welspun One, DP World, and Fine Organics.

The SEZ achieved remarkable growth in EXIM trade, handling 13,906 TEUs worth ₹7,314 crore by December 2024, up from 8,051 TEUs in FY 2023-24.

Strategic Vision for the Future

The Minister highlighted that these initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering India's ports as pivotal energy points in the nation's economic growth. “By leveraging innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, we are preparing India’s ports for future demands while driving economic prosperity,” Shri Sonowal said.

The development projects, including the Business Facilitation Centre, Port Facilitation Centre, and future-ready infrastructure investments, will position JNPA as a leader in global maritime trade while delivering enduring value for India’s economy.