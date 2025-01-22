UN Experts Urge Thailand to Halt Uyghur Transfers to China Amid Torture Risk

The United Nations has issued an urgent appeal to the Government of Thailand to immediately stop the potential transfer of 48 Uyghurs to China, warning that the group faces a real risk of torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment if returned.

“The treatment of the Uyghur minority in China is well-documented,” UN experts said in a statement. “These individuals are at significant risk of irreparable harm, violating the international prohibition on refoulement to torture.”

Concerns Over Refoulement and Detention Conditions

The principle of non-refoulement prohibits returning individuals to a country where they face a credible risk of torture or inhumane treatment. The 48 Uyghurs are part of a group of approximately 350 individuals arrested in Thailand in 2014 after crossing the border irregularly to seek protection.

The detainees have reportedly been held in de facto incommunicado detention for more than a decade. Allegedly, they have been denied access to lawyers, family members, and representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

UN experts emphasized the need for Thailand to provide access to asylum procedures and humanitarian assistance, including medical and psychosocial support, to the Uyghur group.

Health Concerns and Urgent Medical Needs

Reports indicate that 23 of the 48 detainees suffer from serious health conditions, including diabetes, kidney dysfunction, paralysis, skin diseases, gastrointestinal illnesses, and heart and lung problems.

“It is essential that these individuals receive the necessary and appropriate medical care without delay,” the experts stressed.

Five Uyghur detainees have reportedly died in Thai custody over the past 11 years, including two children. The UN experts warned that inadequate detention conditions, compounded by a lack of proper medical care, can lead to deaths and serious injuries.

“Deaths in custody create a presumption of arbitrary deprivation of life by state authorities, which can only be rebutted through thorough and transparent investigations,” they added.

Call for Legal Representation and International Oversight

The experts reminded Thai authorities of their obligation to treat all detainees humanely, in accordance with international human rights standards. They called for the Uyghurs to be granted:

Effective legal representation,

Adequate medical care,

Prompt judicial review of their detention,

Access to family members and independent monitoring organizations.

“Should the detention of these individuals be found arbitrary or inconsistent with international standards, they must be released immediately,” the experts said.

UN Monitoring and Calls for Action

The UN experts have written to the Thai government and will continue to monitor the situation closely. They also urged Thailand to investigate the circumstances of the Uyghurs’ arrests and prolonged detention.

“We urge Thai authorities to grant detainees access to legal counsel and UN agencies and to ensure their treatment aligns with international human rights standards,” the experts concluded.

The international community is watching closely as Thailand’s handling of the situation could have significant implications for human rights and refugee protections in the region.