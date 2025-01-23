Controversial Clemency: Stewart Rhodes' Capitol Hill Visit Spurs Debate

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers and notorious for his role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, made headlines this week. His appearance on Capitol Hill followed an 18-year prison sentence commutation granted by former President Donald Trump.

This commutation was part of a broader clemency effort by Trump, which affected over 1,500 people charged with federal offenses related to the January 6 events. Rhodes' release has reignited debates surrounding the actions taken during the Capitol riot.

The Department of Justice had previously labeled Rhodes' case as one of the most severe in connection with the riot, noting the widespread injuries inflicted on law enforcement personnel. As discussions continue, Rhodes' newfound freedom is drawing attention from across the political spectrum.

