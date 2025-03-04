FBI Official Retires Amid Tensions Over January 6 Investigation

James Dennehy, the head of the FBI's New York office, announced his retirement this week, as revealed in an email. The decision comes after he resisted pressure from the Trump administration to disclose the identities of agents involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack investigation.

Dennehy, who has served for 23 years, expressed surprise at the abrupt nature of his retirement, noting that he was not provided any justification for the decision. His resignation underscores ongoing disputes within the FBI over political influence in high-profile investigations.

The FBI has yet to comment on Dennehy's departure. The move follows calls by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove to report any agent activities related to the January 6 probe, amid efforts by Trump appointees to reconfigure the Justice Department's operations.

