Global Leaders Call for AI Regulation and Climate Action at World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting concluded with leaders urging action on artificial intelligence and social media reform. Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez advocated for EU governance reforms, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted AI and climate threats. DR Congo's president launched a major forest reserve, and Malaysia's PM stressed ASEAN unity.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Leaders from around the globe gathered at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to address pressing issues such as artificial intelligence regulation and social media governance reforms. The forum, which wrapped up on Friday, saw calls for unified action and international collaboration.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized the need for reforming social media governance across the European Union, to combat misinformation and cyber harassment. He highlighted the importance of strong enforcement of the Digital Services Act and funding for algorithm research.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the dangers posed by unchecked AI expansion and climate crises, urging international cooperation to address these threats. Meanwhile, the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo announced a new tropical forest reserve, marking a milestone for environmental preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)