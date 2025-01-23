Left Menu

Madras High Court Upholds ICC Verdict in HCL Technologies Case

The Madras High Court overturned a Labour Court decision, supporting the Internal Complaints Committee's findings against N Parsarathy, a former Service Delivery Manager at HCL Technologies, accused of sexual harassment. The court emphasized that the disciplinary process was duly followed, dismissing the Labour Court's interference as unsubstantiated.

Updated: 23-01-2025 17:10 IST
The Madras High Court has reinstated the decision of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) against HCL Technologies' former Service Delivery Manager, N Parsarathy, who faced sexual harassment allegations from woman employees. The court criticized the Labour Court's previous ruling that had nullified the ICC's findings for not providing Parsarathy a fair hearing.

Justice R N Manjula overturned the Labour Court's December 11, 2019, verdict, siding with HCL Technologies' petition that opposed the court's decision. The judge commended the ICC for conducting a balanced enquiry into the complaints, confirming the appropriateness of its procedures and findings.

The court pointed out that the Labour Court's focus on the non-provision of CCTV footage to Parsarathy was unjustified, as the core issue was the complainants' discomfort and unease caused by his actions. The Madras High Court underscored the necessity for courts to take a comprehensive view in sexual harassment cases, avoiding distraction by technicalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

