Raksha Nikhil Khadse Leads Commemorative Event Celebrating Netaji’s Legacy and India’s Freedom Struggle

In a vibrant celebration of Parakram Diwas to honor the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, participated in the inspiring ‘Jai Hind’ Padyatra today. The event paid tribute to Netaji’s indomitable spirit and his significant contributions to India’s struggle for independence.

The Padyatra covered a scenic 5-kilometer route from Flag Point to Netaji Stadium and saw enthusiastic participation from over 1,500 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers, youth leaders, and community members. The event commemorated Netaji’s vision for a free and progressive India, emphasizing the sacrifices made by the nation’s freedom fighters.

Highlights of the Event

Youth Competitions: The day featured engaging activities such as painting, essay writing, and quizzes designed to inspire patriotism and creativity among the youth.

Cultural Performances: Traditional dances, group songs, and cultural displays brought Netaji’s ideals to life, celebrating India’s rich heritage and unity.

Photo Exhibition and Handicraft Stalls: A photo exhibition chronicling Netaji’s life and contributions, along with stalls showcasing local handicrafts, were key attractions.

Honoring Achievements: Prominent youth leaders were recognized for their significant contributions to nation-building, further inspiring participants to take active roles in India’s development.

Involvement of Armed Forces: Army officers and their families actively participated, underscoring the enduring connection between Netaji’s vision and India’s defense forces.

Minister’s Message and Vision

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse expressed her pride in being part of the fifth installment of the ‘Jai Hind’ Padyatra, a series of 24 Padyatras planned to commemorate 75 years of the Constitution and India’s cultural diversity. She commended the youth volunteers of MY Bharat for their dedication to fostering patriotism and strengthening connections to India’s historical and cultural heritage.

The Minister emphasized the relevance of Netaji’s ideals in shaping India’s future, urging the youth to embody his values of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to national progress.

“The ‘Jai Hind’ Padyatra not only celebrates Netaji’s legacy but also inspires us to build a stronger, united India,” she said. “The youth are the torchbearers of his vision, and their active participation in such events is a testament to their commitment to our nation’s development.”

Strengthening National Unity Through Padyatras

The ‘Jai Hind’ Padyatra series, organized across India, serves as a unifying platform to celebrate India’s diverse heritage while honoring the Constitution and freedom struggle heroes. Each event incorporates local traditions and encourages youth engagement in cultural and patriotic initiatives.

This inspiring event in Port Blair reinforced Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s enduring legacy and highlighted the pivotal role of the youth in shaping India’s bright future. With similar activities planned across the country, the ‘Jai Hind’ Padyatra series continues to foster national unity and pride.