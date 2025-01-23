Tamil Nadu Minister's Assets Seized in Money Laundering Investigation
The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 1.26 crore belonging to Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan in a money laundering case related to disproportionate assets. This follows a prior attachment of Rs 1 crore in 2022. Radhakrishnan is accused of acquiring assets beyond his known income sources.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached additional properties valued at Rs 1.26 crore linked to Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, intensifying the ongoing money laundering investigation against him.
This action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) targets immovable assets located in Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Chennai, the ED confirmed in a recent statement.
The minister, who is currently holding the position of fisheries and animal husbandry minister and is a DMK MLA from the Tiruchendur assembly seat, faces serious allegations from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income of Rs 2.07 crore between 2001 and 2006.
