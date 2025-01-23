Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Minister's Assets Seized in Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 1.26 crore belonging to Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan in a money laundering case related to disproportionate assets. This follows a prior attachment of Rs 1 crore in 2022. Radhakrishnan is accused of acquiring assets beyond his known income sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister's Assets Seized in Money Laundering Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached additional properties valued at Rs 1.26 crore linked to Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, intensifying the ongoing money laundering investigation against him.

This action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) targets immovable assets located in Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Chennai, the ED confirmed in a recent statement.

The minister, who is currently holding the position of fisheries and animal husbandry minister and is a DMK MLA from the Tiruchendur assembly seat, faces serious allegations from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income of Rs 2.07 crore between 2001 and 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025