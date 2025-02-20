Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Assets in Sopore Investigation

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against subversive activities in the Sopore area, seizing properties linked to two proclaimed offenders.

According to a police spokesperson, nearly half an acre of orchard land owned by Afroz Ahmad War and Maqsood Ahmad War was attached under an Arms Act case originating in 2008.

This operation, executed under CRPC Sections 82 and 83, emphasizes the authorities' commitment to curbing illegal activities. It follows clearance from the competent authority to proceed with this legal measure.

