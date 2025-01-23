Left Menu

Major Blow to Naxalite Leadership: Key Figures Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In a significant encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, 16 Naxalites, including prime central committee member Chalpathi, were killed. This marks the first time a top-level leader has been neutralized in such operations. Security forces recovered firearms and neutralized several IEDs during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pivotal encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district resulted in the elimination of 16 Naxalites, including a key central committee member. These individuals carried bounties totaling Rs 3.13 crore across three states, with Chalpathi, a central committee member, having the highest reward on his head.

The operation, unprecedented in its success, involved multiple security forces, marking the first time a central committee leader was neutralized in the region. Security forces, including E-30, CRPF, CoBRA, and Odisha police's Special Operation Group, led the three-day initiative that ended in a significant victory.

Recovered from the site were 17 firearms, including an AK-47, and numerous improvised explosive devices were also diffused. This operation follows a series of decisive actions against Naxalite operatives in Chhattisgarh this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

