Major Blow to Naxalite Leadership: Key Figures Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Encounter
In a significant encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, 16 Naxalites, including prime central committee member Chalpathi, were killed. This marks the first time a top-level leader has been neutralized in such operations. Security forces recovered firearms and neutralized several IEDs during the operation.
A pivotal encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district resulted in the elimination of 16 Naxalites, including a key central committee member. These individuals carried bounties totaling Rs 3.13 crore across three states, with Chalpathi, a central committee member, having the highest reward on his head.
The operation, unprecedented in its success, involved multiple security forces, marking the first time a central committee leader was neutralized in the region. Security forces, including E-30, CRPF, CoBRA, and Odisha police's Special Operation Group, led the three-day initiative that ended in a significant victory.
Recovered from the site were 17 firearms, including an AK-47, and numerous improvised explosive devices were also diffused. This operation follows a series of decisive actions against Naxalite operatives in Chhattisgarh this year.
