Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Birthright Citizenship Executive Order

A federal judge blocked President Trump's executive order aiming to restrict automatic birthright citizenship in the U.S., declaring it 'blatantly unconstitutional.' The temporary restraining order is a setback to Trump's hardline immigration policies, signed on his first day back in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:03 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Birthright Citizenship Executive Order

A federal judge has intervened to block an effort by Donald Trump's administration to implement an executive order limiting automatic birthright citizenship in the United States. The Seattle-based U.S. District Judge, John Coughenour, deemed the order 'blatantly unconstitutional.'

The restraining order, prompted by four Democratic-led states – Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon – pauses the enforcement of Trump's directive signed on Monday, the day he returned to office. The order, if enacted, would deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. if their parents aren't citizens or lawful permanent residents.

The ruling on Trump's immigration policy, a focal point of his second-term agenda, marks his administration's first legal defeat. Judge Coughenour, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, emphasized the clarity of the issue, underscoring its contradiction with the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025