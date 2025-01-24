Left Menu

ICC Pursues Taliban Leaders Over Women's Persecution

The International Criminal Court aims to arrest Taliban leaders for persecuting women in Afghanistan. The Afghan Women's Movement applauds this decision as a symbol of Afghan women's resilience. Meanwhile, the UN criticizes Afghanistan's ongoing ban on girls' education, highlighting the country's unique stance against female education worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:46 IST
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced its decision to seek arrest warrants for key Taliban leaders, citing their systematic persecution of women in Afghanistan. This move marks a significant step towards accountability, following the Taliban's restrictions on women's rights since retaking power in 2021.

The Afghan Women's Movement for Justice and Awareness praised the ICC's actions, describing it as a monumental achievement for Afghan women. The group expressed hope that this will usher in a new era of accountability and justice within the country.

Concurrently, the UN's mission in Afghanistan condemned the prolonged educational ban on girls, labeling it a 'tragedy and travesty' that has denied millions the right to education. Afghanistan remains the only nation barring females from education at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

