Israel Tightens Entry Laws Amid ICC Arrest Warrants

The Israeli Knesset has passed a law barring entry to non-citizens who deny the October 7 massacre or the Holocaust, among other criteria. The legislation strengthens measures against 'hostile elements' and aims to protect Israel's interests amid tensions with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:27 IST
Israel Knesset (Image Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Knesset has enacted new legislation aimed at barring non-citizens involved in activities seen as prejudicial to Israel's national interests. This includes those who deny the October 7 massacre or the Holocaust, as well as those supporting international legal action against Israeli security forces.

Proposed by New Hope-United Right's Michel Buskila, the law, which complements a 2017 amendment, seeks to fortify the nation's defenses against perceived 'hostile elements.' It coincides with another bill progressing through parliament, which targets collaboration with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

This latter bill, put forward by Likud MK Amit Halevi, proposes making it a crime for Israelis to cooperate with the ICC, including a potential five-year prison sentence. The move is part of Israel's ongoing rejection of the ICC's authority, amplified by recent warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

