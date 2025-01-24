Pratik Mathur Takes Charge: A New Chapter at the Indian Consulate in Shanghai

Pratik Mathur has officially taken charge as the Consulate General of India in Shanghai, marking a significant transition on Thursday as revealed by an official announcement.

His appointment fills the position left by Dr. N Nandakumar, bringing his extensive experience in the Indian Foreign Service to the fore.

Mathur, a diplomat of the 2007 batch, has served notably, working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and representing India at the United Nations, enhancing India's diplomatic relations internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)