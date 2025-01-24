Left Menu

Pratik Mathur Takes Charge: A New Chapter at the Indian Consulate in Shanghai

Pratik Mathur has been appointed as the Consulate General of India in Shanghai. A distinguished Indian Foreign Service officer, Mathur has previously served in various capacities, including roles at the United Nations and Indian embassies in Washington and Beijing. He is proficient in Mandarin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:50 IST
Pratik Mathur has officially taken charge as the Consulate General of India in Shanghai, marking a significant transition on Thursday as revealed by an official announcement.

His appointment fills the position left by Dr. N Nandakumar, bringing his extensive experience in the Indian Foreign Service to the fore.

Mathur, a diplomat of the 2007 batch, has served notably, working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and representing India at the United Nations, enhancing India's diplomatic relations internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

