UN Security Council's Resolution on Ukraine War Stirs Debate

The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution, mainly sponsored by the United States, advocating for the swift conclusion of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, the resolution abstained from directly referencing Russian aggression in the conflict.

The resolution was passed with a vote count of 10-0, while five of the 15 council members chose to abstain from voting. This comes as a significant development in the international community's response to the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier, on Monday, the United Nations General Assembly dismissed a US-drafted resolution initially. It was only accepted after being revised to include a statement acknowledging the conflict resulting from a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation."

(With inputs from agencies.)