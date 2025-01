Union Minister Mandaviya Urges EPFO to Enhance Efficiency and Service Quality

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting on Friday, urging EPFO officials to overhaul claim settlement processes and prioritize grievance redressal. Mandaviya emphasized the need for a public-friendly approach, aiming to elevate service quality and efficiency.

The virtual meeting assessed the performance of EPFO's Regional Offices. It was attended by key figures, including Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, EPFO's Central Provident Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi, ministry officials, and representatives from various Zonal and Regional Offices.

The focus lay on boosting claim settlement efficiency, minimizing rejections, activating Universal Account Numbers, and implementing the Pension on Higher Wages Scheme. Discussions highlighted recent initiatives for improved service, such as simplifying processes and eliminating outdated requirements, enhancing accountability, and governance in service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)