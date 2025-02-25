Free State Premier Unveils Plans for Improved Service Delivery and Housing

In her State of the Province Address (SOPA) on Friday, Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae outlined ambitious plans to ensure that municipalities within the province can provide essential services such as water, electricity, and refuse collection. Acknowledging the dire state of some local municipalities, Letsoha-Mathae emphasized that efforts are underway to restore and improve service delivery.

Revitalizing Municipal Services

The Premier expressed deep concern over failing infrastructure, including deteriorating water treatment plants, collapsing electricity grids, and inadequate waste management. She reiterated the government’s commitment to reversing these challenges and ensuring that residents receive reliable services.

“We are deeply concerned about the state of some of our municipalities. Their failure to provide services such as water, electricity, and refuse removal is worrying. Water treatment plants are not maintained. Electricity infrastructure is collapsing. Taps are dry. Streets are littered with garbage,” she said.

To address these issues, Letsoha-Mathae stated that the professionalization of local government remains a priority. The administration is assisting municipalities with implementing the Municipal Staff Regulations, which are designed to foster a development-oriented local government. Additional support includes structuring municipal staff establishments, reviewing competency assessments, and establishing a revised remuneration framework for senior managers. She confirmed that Section 56 Managers have now been permanently appointed under the Municipal Systems Amendment Act of 2022, and the deployment of skilled managers and technical officials to municipalities is ongoing.

Eskom Debt Relief and Financial Stability

Municipal financial stability is another pressing concern. The Premier revealed that the provincial government recently held discussions with the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to ensure that municipalities meet their financial obligations to Eskom.

“Ten municipalities in our province are participating in the Eskom Debt Relief Programme, which will help them settle their current accounts. We continue to provide support to these municipalities to ensure compliance and financial discipline in their engagements with Eskom,” she explained.

The Free State government has also pledged to meet its own electricity, water, and municipal rates obligations. The Premier assured that structured payment plans would be developed and adhered to, leading by example in ensuring financial responsibility.

Investment in Water and Sanitation

In response to ongoing water challenges, the Premier announced that the Department of Water and Sanitation has committed R1.4 billion to the Free State for the improvement of water supply and sanitation services. This investment will be used to enhance water quality, upgrade water supply infrastructure, and refurbish wastewater treatment plants across the province.

Housing and Urban Development

Housing development remains a key pillar of the government’s strategy to enhance living conditions. The Premier reaffirmed the province’s commitment to providing housing, security, and comfort by integrating communities closer to economic opportunities.

Projects set for completion in the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year include the upgrade of G-Hostel in Welkom and the Dark and Silver City Developments in Bloemfontein. The government also plans to convert hostels into family units, ensuring dignified housing for more residents.

By the end of the current development cycle, the province aims to upgrade 34 informal settlements, granting thousands of residents access to essential services. The initial target of servicing 3,652 sites in informal settlements and greenfield developments has already been surpassed, with 6,878 sites completed.

To further address the province’s housing backlog, contractors will soon be invited to bid for the completion of historically incomplete housing projects. The government also plans to eradicate mud houses in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District and Mangaung Metro, replacing them with proper housing structures. Additionally, the province will continue delivering subsidized housing across different categories to meet the diverse needs of its communities.

A Commitment to Progress

Premier Letsoha-Mathae reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving municipal services, financial stability, and housing conditions. She assured residents that ongoing efforts would yield tangible improvements, ensuring a higher quality of life for all citizens in the Free State.