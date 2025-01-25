Religion vs State: Supreme Court to Judge Oklahoma's Faith-based Charter School Bid
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case led by two Catholic dioceses to establish a taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma, testing church-state separation. The proposal faces legal challenges for allegedly breaching constitutional limits on government endorsement of religion.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a pivotal case involving two Catholic dioceses seeking to establish the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma, challenging the constitutional separation of church and state.
The case centers on St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, originally halted by a lower court for violating First Amendment provisions against government endorsement of religion. Despite state school board approval, legal obstacles have prevented its operational start.
The legal battle underscores deep divides, with proponents citing religious freedom and opponents warning against state-funded religion. The appeal to higher courts follows contentious state rulings rejecting the school's financial and operational framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
