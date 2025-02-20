Left Menu

Legal Battle Erupts Over Trump's Employee Firings

Several labor groups have sued the Trump administration, alleging the illegal firing of probationary employees as part of a federal government overhaul. The lawsuit challenges the authority of the Office of Personnel Management in the mass terminations. The case underscores tensions in the continued reshaping of the federal workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:52 IST
Legal Battle Erupts Over Trump's Employee Firings

Several labor groups have taken legal action against the Trump administration, accusing the illegal firing of tens of thousands of probationary employees in a move to overhaul the federal government. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court, contests the authority of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to initiate these mass firings.

The groups argue that only Congress holds the power to control and authorize federal employment. They criticize OPM for allegedly committing "one of the most massive employment frauds" by terminating workers under the guise of performance issues. The Department of Justice has yet to respond to these allegations.

This legal confrontation represents a broader clash over the ongoing efforts by President Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, to reform federal bureaucracy. Unions have faced challenges in stopping these initiatives, with courts questioning their legal standing. However, they remain determined to contest the directives and seek justice for affected employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025