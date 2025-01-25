U.S. Suspends Key Immigration Programs Amidst Policy Review

Officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have suspended several programs permitting temporary residency for immigrants, according to the New York Times. The decision comes as the Trump administration considers permanently ending these initiatives.

The directive halts final decisions on certain visa applications, impacting programs that currently offer entry to immigrants from countries experiencing conflict or poverty, including Ukraine. This aligns with President Trump's initial executive orders focused on curbing illegal immigration.

Among the affected programs are those allowing asylum requests at U.S. borders and air entry for nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela possessing U.S. sponsors. These steps form part of a wider effort to bolster immigration enforcement and facilitate deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)