US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana's Plea: Extradition to India Confirmed

The US Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana's appeal, upholding his extradition to India in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Rana, associated with terrorist David Headley, was previously acquitted in a US federal court. The US government argued that not all charges in India's extradition request were covered previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Supreme Court has officially dismissed Tahawwur Rana's final legal petition, paving the way for his extradition to India over charges connected to the devastating 2008 Mumbai attacks. This decision marks an end to his lengthy legal battles in various US courts.

A day following Donald Trump's inauguration, the Court stated, 'Petition DENIED,' confirming the US government's stance that Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin and alleged associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Headley, should be sent to India for trial.

Rana remains detained in Los Angeles, facing allegations tied to the coordination of the Mumbai attacks that claimed 166 lives. The Solicitor General argued that India's extradition request includes charges not previously tried in the US court system, reinforcing the need for his extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

