Left Menu

Call for Release: The Uncertainty Around Arbel Yehoud

Israel refuses to allow Palestinians back into northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the hostages held by Hamas, is released. According to Prime Minister Netanyahu's office, Yehoud's release was expected as part of the ceasefire agreement. Previously, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:16 IST
Call for Release: The Uncertainty Around Arbel Yehoud

In a tense standoff, Israel has declared it will not permit Palestinians to return to northern Gaza unless Arbel Yehoud, one of the hostages held by Hamas, is freed.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Yehoud was supposed to be released Saturday, as arranged in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Earlier in the negotiations, Hamas had freed four female Israeli soldiers, fueling hopes for further releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025