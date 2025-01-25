Call for Release: The Uncertainty Around Arbel Yehoud
Israel refuses to allow Palestinians back into northern Gaza until Arbel Yehoud, one of the hostages held by Hamas, is released. According to Prime Minister Netanyahu's office, Yehoud's release was expected as part of the ceasefire agreement. Previously, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:16 IST
In a tense standoff, Israel has declared it will not permit Palestinians to return to northern Gaza unless Arbel Yehoud, one of the hostages held by Hamas, is freed.
A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Yehoud was supposed to be released Saturday, as arranged in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Earlier in the negotiations, Hamas had freed four female Israeli soldiers, fueling hopes for further releases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strained Talks and Destruction in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Efforts
Tragedy in Gaza: Identity of Hostage Confirmed Amid Ceasefire Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Mossad Joins Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Ceasefire Breakthrough: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Qatar
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.