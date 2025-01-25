Call for Release: The Uncertainty Around Arbel Yehoud

In a tense standoff, Israel has declared it will not permit Palestinians to return to northern Gaza unless Arbel Yehoud, one of the hostages held by Hamas, is freed.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Yehoud was supposed to be released Saturday, as arranged in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Earlier in the negotiations, Hamas had freed four female Israeli soldiers, fueling hopes for further releases.

