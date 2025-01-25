Madhya Pradesh Implements Liquor Ban, Sparking Controversy

Madhya Pradesh is poised to introduce a liquor ban in 19 locations, sparking debates over its potential impact. Scheduled to begin on April 1, the restriction primarily targets 17 religious towns, closing down 47 composite liquor shops where both Indian Made Foreign Liquor and country liquor are available.

Despite the ban, consumption of alcohol is not entirely prohibited, as individuals can still bring liquor from outside and consume it privately, according to state officials. However, this raises questions about the efficacy of the ban, which mainly focuses on limiting sales rather than consumption.

The government anticipates a significant revenue loss of Rs 450 crore due to this move. To counterbalance this, the state plans to increase the liquor license fee by 20% next year. This decision follows a cabinet approval spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, yet lacks the legislative support similar to the Bihar Prohibition Act.

