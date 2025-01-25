Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Implements Liquor Ban, Sparking Controversy

Madhya Pradesh is set to enforce a liquor ban in 19 locations, including 17 religious towns, starting April 1. Despite the ban, individuals can still bring and consume alcohol privately. The closure of 47 liquor shops is expected to result in a Rs 450 crore revenue loss, prompting a license fee hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is poised to introduce a liquor ban in 19 locations, sparking debates over its potential impact. Scheduled to begin on April 1, the restriction primarily targets 17 religious towns, closing down 47 composite liquor shops where both Indian Made Foreign Liquor and country liquor are available.

Despite the ban, consumption of alcohol is not entirely prohibited, as individuals can still bring liquor from outside and consume it privately, according to state officials. However, this raises questions about the efficacy of the ban, which mainly focuses on limiting sales rather than consumption.

The government anticipates a significant revenue loss of Rs 450 crore due to this move. To counterbalance this, the state plans to increase the liquor license fee by 20% next year. This decision follows a cabinet approval spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, yet lacks the legislative support similar to the Bihar Prohibition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

