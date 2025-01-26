Fragile Ceasefire Tested in Gaza Amid Tensions and Shootings
A fragile ceasefire in Gaza faces challenges as Israeli fire kills one and wounds seven, amid the complex process of returning displaced Palestinians to their homes. Disagreements over hostages complicate the situation, while international mediators work to uphold the truce and seek a peaceful resolution.
26-01-2025
Overnight violence tested a fragile ceasefire in Gaza as Israeli fire claimed one Palestinian life and injured seven more, according to local health officials.
The incident unfolded as thousands gathered, hoping to return to northern Gaza under the week-old truce aimed at de-escalating a yearlong conflict.
Meanwhile, President Trump suggested the resettlement of Gaza's populace to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal previously rejected by the involved parties.
