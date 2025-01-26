Fragile Ceasefire Tested in Gaza Amid Tensions and Shootings

Overnight violence tested a fragile ceasefire in Gaza as Israeli fire claimed one Palestinian life and injured seven more, according to local health officials.

The incident unfolded as thousands gathered, hoping to return to northern Gaza under the week-old truce aimed at de-escalating a yearlong conflict.

Meanwhile, President Trump suggested the resettlement of Gaza's populace to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal previously rejected by the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)