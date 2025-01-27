Gunfire Erupts in Goma Amid Rebel Seizure: Regional War Looms?

Gunfire resounded across parts of Goma, eastern DR Congo's largest city, on Monday morning, signaling escalating tensions despite efforts by the United Nations Security Council to halt the offensive. The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel alliance claimed to have seized control.

This development has displaced thousands in the mineral-rich region, raising alarm over the potential escalation of a long-standing conflict into a wider regional war. Reports from residents describe confusion and looting amid the intense gunfire, with some alleging the shots may have been warning shots.

The rebels demanded the surrender of government troops by 3 a.m. Monday, with 100 soldiers reportedly disarmed by U.N. troops. Meanwhile, Eastern Africa Community leaders, led by Kenya, convened emergency talks, highlighting the precarious security situation along Congo's eastern borderlands.

