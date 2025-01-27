Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts in Goma Amid Rebel Seizure: Regional War Looms?

Gunfire echoed in Goma, DRC, as the M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, claimed control despite U.N. calls to cease the offensive. Thousands were displaced, escalating fears of a broader regional conflict. Talks were held by Kenya's President while international condemnation met Rwanda's defense of its actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Gunfire resounded across parts of Goma, eastern DR Congo's largest city, on Monday morning, signaling escalating tensions despite efforts by the United Nations Security Council to halt the offensive. The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel alliance claimed to have seized control.

This development has displaced thousands in the mineral-rich region, raising alarm over the potential escalation of a long-standing conflict into a wider regional war. Reports from residents describe confusion and looting amid the intense gunfire, with some alleging the shots may have been warning shots.

The rebels demanded the surrender of government troops by 3 a.m. Monday, with 100 soldiers reportedly disarmed by U.N. troops. Meanwhile, Eastern Africa Community leaders, led by Kenya, convened emergency talks, highlighting the precarious security situation along Congo's eastern borderlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

