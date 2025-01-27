India and China to Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

India and China are set to rekindle cultural ties by resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This decision comes after an important meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the agreements, highlighting efforts to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations after comprehensive talks. This development aligns with earlier discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan.

Both countries have also agreed in principle to restart direct air services and enhance people-to-people exchanges. Technical authorities from both nations will soon negotiate an updated framework to facilitate these renewed connections.

