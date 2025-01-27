Left Menu

India and China to Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

India and China have agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct air services, underscoring efforts to stabilize and rebuild bilateral ties following discussions between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and China are set to rekindle cultural ties by resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. This decision comes after an important meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the agreements, highlighting efforts to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations after comprehensive talks. This development aligns with earlier discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan.

Both countries have also agreed in principle to restart direct air services and enhance people-to-people exchanges. Technical authorities from both nations will soon negotiate an updated framework to facilitate these renewed connections.

