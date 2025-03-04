Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Strategic Diplomatic Mission to Russia

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to embark on a significant visit to Russia on March 7, aimed at discussing a wide array of bilateral issues, including trade and energy collaborations. Sources familiar with the matter provided this information.

During his Russia visit, Misri is expected to engage in talks with his Russian counterpart and meet several senior Russian leaders. This visit comes in the wake of heightened global attention on the Ukraine conflict, particularly after the recent verbal exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

The discussions are anticipated to touch upon the Ukraine conflict and the situation of Indian nationals serving in the Russian military. New Western sanctions on Russia that may impact India's energy ties with Moscow are also likely to be a topic of dialogue. Official confirmation regarding the visit remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)