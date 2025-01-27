New Appointment Process for Chief Election Commissioner: A Landmark Shift

The Indian government has begun the process for appointing a new Chief Election Commissioner, forming a search committee led by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. This marks a significant shift from the previous tradition where the senior-most Election Commissioner was automatically elevated to the position.

Under the new law enacted in 2023, a search committee will shortlist candidates, with appointees to be selected by a panel comprising the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a nominated Union Cabinet minister. This change follows the upcoming retirement of current CEC Rajiv Kumar, who will step down upon turning 65.

The search committee, established by the Union law ministry, is expected to meet during the Parliament's Budget Session. It will recommend individuals of high integrity and election management experience, potentially considering both serving and retired secretary-level officials as candidates for these significant roles.

