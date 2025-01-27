Left Menu

Political Rivalry Escalates: Former BJP MLA Sent to Custody for Shooting Incident

Former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody for allegedly shooting at the office of his political rival, Umesh Kumar, in Khanpur. The incident, captured on video, further inflamed tensions, with armed retaliation from Kumar. Several arms licenses have since been revoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:33 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was placed in 14-day judicial custody by a Roorkee court, accused of firing shots at the office of his political rival, Umesh Kumar, who currently holds the Khanpur legislative seat.

The altercation unfolded when Champion, accompanied by his supporters, allegedly opened fire at Kumar's office in broad daylight. Kumar retaliated, brandishing a firearm, although courts released him on bail, citing the absence of serious charges, unlike the attempt to murder charges against Champion.

The fallout from the incident has been intense, with Haridwar's District Magistrate revoking several arms licenses related to Champion's family. Supporters of Champion decried the judicial decisions as biased, blaming Kumar for initiating the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

