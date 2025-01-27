India Gears Up for 2036 Olympics: Inaugural International Olympic Research Conference Highlights Strategic Vision

The first International Olympic Research Conference was inaugurated today at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports. The four-day event, running until January 30, 2025, aims to position India as a key player in the global Olympic ecosystem and bolster its bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the transformative role of research and innovation in achieving the nation's Olympic ambitions. He stated, "The Rashtriya Raksha University reflects the changing face of India, prioritizing research and innovation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative aligns with our aspirations to establish India among the top 10 nations in sports by 2036 and the top 5 by 2047, the centenary of India's independence."

Highlighting the significance of sports, he added, "The Olympics symbolize more than competition—they embody our lifestyle and strength. With initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India, the government is fostering a culture of physical and mental fitness to build a prosperous and ideal society."

A Global Platform for Olympic Research

This groundbreaking conference marks a milestone for South Asia, with participation from researchers across the globe. Over 60 research papers will be presented, addressing diverse topics such as:

Sports science and its impact on performance.

The socio-cultural influence of the Olympics.

Youth engagement and global perception of sports.

Sustainability in infrastructure development.

Dr. Mandaviya stressed the importance of leveraging these insights to enhance India's medal tally, build sustainable infrastructure, and prepare a compelling narrative for hosting the 2036 Games.

Insights from Global and National Leaders

Dr. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), delivered a message emphasizing the integration of sports and education to foster youth development and nation-building.

Prof. Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor of RRU, expressed pride in hosting this landmark event. He highlighted the role of sports in shaping youth and its transformative potential for national development.

A high-level panel discussion featured prominent personalities, including:

Dr. Utsav Chaware, Director of B-CORE

Prof. Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro Vice-Chancellor, RRU

Prasanth Shanthakumaran, Partner, KPMG India

Mr. Lambis Konstantinidis, Executive Director, Planning and Coordination, Paris 2024 Olympics

Discussions focused on India's Olympic bid, potential competition from other nations, and the importance of sustainability and strategic planning.

Key Recommendations for India’s 2036 Bid

Mr. Konstantinidis outlined critical elements for success, including:

Ensuring sustainable development of infrastructure.

Showcasing India’s unique cultural narrative.

Building technical expertise and fostering global collaboration.

He posed thought-provoking questions for India's strategic roadmap, such as:

What can the Olympics offer India beyond sports?

How can India contribute to the Olympic movement?

What legacy will the Games leave for future generations?

Grassroots Initiatives and State Contributions

Shri Harsh Sanghavi, State Minister of Sports, Gujarat, highlighted the Khel Mahakumbh initiative, which saw record-breaking participation. He underscored the need to integrate grassroots sports with education to prepare youth for global platforms.

A Visionary Roadmap for the Future

The conference is poised to leave a lasting impact, fostering collaboration between policymakers, academicians, and global experts. With India’s Olympic aspirations at the forefront, this event is a significant step toward building a sustainable, innovative, and inclusive pathway to hosting the 2036 Olympics.

As the conference progresses, it promises to provide actionable strategies and insights to strengthen India's position in the global sports arena and ensure its successful bid to host the world's most prestigious sporting event.