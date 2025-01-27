CBI Court Sentences Top Himachal Cops to Life in Custody Death Scandal

A special CBI court in Chandigarh handed a life sentence to Zahur Haider Zaidi, Himachal Pradesh's Inspector General of Police, along with seven other officers involved in a 2017 custodial death case.

The court's decision on January 18, presided by CBI judge Alka Malik, found them guilty concerning an accused's death while in custody during the investigation of the Gudiya gang rape and murder incident in Shimla's Kotkhai district.

The CBI's thorough investigation led to the charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and false evidence fabrication, culminating in the Supreme Court's transfer of the case to Chandigarh in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)