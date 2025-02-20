Left Menu

Parking Attendant Arrested for Assaulting Police Officers at Bus Stand

A parking attendant, Abhishek alias Sunny, was arrested for misbehaving with a female inspector and assaulting a sub-inspector at Sohna bus stand. The incident occurred when he demanded parking charges from the officers, leading to a scuffle where he threatened their lives. He was sent to judicial custody.

A shocking incident unfolded at the Sohna bus stand where a parking attendant, identified as Abhishek alias Sunny, was taken into custody for allegedly mistreating a female inspector and attacking a sub-inspector. Police have registered an FIR against him following the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

The dispute began when Inspector Rajma Devi and Sub-Inspector Rajjak Khan, while on patrol, were confronted by the attendant over parking fees, despite being outside the designated area. Tensions escalated, resulting in a physical altercation, during which the attendant threatened to harm the officers.

A police team quickly intervened, apprehending Abhishek from Lala Kherli village. A video has since emerged showing the attendant's aggressive actions. The sub-inspector suffered a chest injury and was referred to a Gurugram hospital. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitender Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

