In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Monday, aiming to reshape military policies. These orders include removing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, reinstating soldiers dismissed over COVID-19 vaccine refusals, and targeting transgender troops, though the exact details remain unclear.

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports Trump's agenda, focusing on internal military changes. He criticized the renaming of military bases under Biden's administration and seeks adherence to Trump's directives, including reinstating vaccine-opposed troops.

Furthermore, Trump initiated a plan to develop a U.S. version of the Iron Dome missile defense system, aiming to bolster national security measures. The implementation of such a defense strategy presents a long-term challenge, adapted from Israel's advanced military technology.

