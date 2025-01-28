Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves: Reinstating Troops and Revisiting Military Policies

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion from the military, bring back troops discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, and restrict transgender military service. Newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports these initiatives, as the Department prioritizes an 'American Iron Dome' missile defense system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 08:07 IST
In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Monday, aiming to reshape military policies. These orders include removing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, reinstating soldiers dismissed over COVID-19 vaccine refusals, and targeting transgender troops, though the exact details remain unclear.

Newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth supports Trump's agenda, focusing on internal military changes. He criticized the renaming of military bases under Biden's administration and seeks adherence to Trump's directives, including reinstating vaccine-opposed troops.

Furthermore, Trump initiated a plan to develop a U.S. version of the Iron Dome missile defense system, aiming to bolster national security measures. The implementation of such a defense strategy presents a long-term challenge, adapted from Israel's advanced military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

