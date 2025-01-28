Left Menu

Arms Haul in Kolkata: UP Men Arrested with Illegal Weapons

Five individuals from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended in Kolkata's Sealdah area with arms and ammunition. Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police's Special Task Force arrested them for planning a crime. The group included educated members, one claiming an MTech degree. Investigations are ongoing.

Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant arms haul, five men hailing from Uttar Pradesh were detained by the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force in the city's Sealdah area. The arrests were made near Surendranath Women's College after authorities received a crucial tip-off late on Monday night.

According to Joint CP (Crime) Rupesh Kumar, the investigation suggests that the suspects were in the city with alleged criminal intentions. Two firearms and 15 rounds of live ammunition were found in their possession. Among the detainees, one claimed to possess an MTech degree, while others held degrees in arts and science.

The arrested individuals allegedly arrived in Kolkata two days prior and stayed at a local lodge. Communication has been made with UP Police to uncover any potential criminal backgrounds. Authorities are also probing the authenticity of a semi-automatic gun labeled 'Made in Italy' found among the arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

