Left Menu

Foiling a Terror Plot: Gujarat ATS and Haryana STF in Action

A joint operation by Gujarat ATS and Haryana STF successfully thwarted a potential attack on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Abdul Rehman, linked to the ISI and arrested in Faridabad, revealed the location of hidden grenades. Detailed updates are awaited from the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:24 IST
Foiling a Terror Plot: Gujarat ATS and Haryana STF in Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A joint task force comprising Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Haryana police's Special Task Force (STF) prevented an attack on the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed.

Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old from Faizabad, was apprehended in Haryana's Faridabad, leading authorities to uncover hand grenades meant for the attack, said Sanghavi.

Rehman, linked to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, guided the police to the grenades, now secured. He is under 10-day custody, facing charges filed in Faridabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025