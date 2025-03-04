Foiling a Terror Plot: Gujarat ATS and Haryana STF in Action

A joint task force comprising Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Haryana police's Special Task Force (STF) prevented an attack on the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed.

Abdul Rehman, a 19-year-old from Faizabad, was apprehended in Haryana's Faridabad, leading authorities to uncover hand grenades meant for the attack, said Sanghavi.

Rehman, linked to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, guided the police to the grenades, now secured. He is under 10-day custody, facing charges filed in Faridabad.

