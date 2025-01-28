Court Rules Against Preventive Detention of Political Protester

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has deemed preventive detention of an individual for merely attending a political rally that turned violent as a violation of fundamental rights. The court highlighted that depriving anyone of their liberty cannot be justified without adhering to established legal procedures.

A division bench consisting of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Rohit Joshi annulled the orders of a magistrate court and the state government which led to the detention of a 20-year-old student, Nikhil Ranjwan, based on his participation in a protest advocating for Maratha reservation in 2023.

The bench criticized the use of preventive detention, noting that it was a disproportionate response to the actions of someone participating in a political protest, especially when due process of law was not followed, thereby violating the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Indian Constitution.

