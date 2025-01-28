PM Modi Inaugurates Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and Exhibition

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and the accompanying exhibition in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, marking the state's largest business summit to date. In his second visit to Odisha this month, following the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 event, Shri Modi emphasized the state's pivotal role in India's development trajectory.

Odisha as a Growth Catalyst

Describing Eastern India as a “growth engine,” the Prime Minister highlighted Odisha’s historical contributions to trade and commerce, with ancient ports serving as gateways to South-East Asia. He referenced Odisha’s enduring cultural connection with the ASEAN region, citing the President of Indonesia's acknowledgment of Odisha's influence on his heritage and the enthusiastic visit of Singapore’s President to Odisha.

The Prime Minister called for investors to seize the moment, stating that Odisha is poised for transformative growth and presents an ideal investment destination.

“Odisha represents the aspirations of New India. With its rich heritage and emerging opportunities, the state is on the verge of unprecedented development,” Shri Modi stated, commending Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi and his team for their efforts in accelerating the state's progress.

Multi-Sectoral Growth

The Prime Minister underscored Odisha's potential in industries such as food processing, petrochemicals, IT, edutech, mining, green energy, textiles, tourism, and fisheries.

He highlighted key initiatives to promote green energy, including the establishment of renewable energy hubs and the launch of national-level Green Hydrogen and Solar Power Missions. Paradip and Gopalpur are being developed into dedicated industrial and petrochemical hubs, with significant investment potential.

Additionally, Odisha’s 500-kilometer coastline, over 33% forest cover, and thriving eco-tourism opportunities were showcased as vital to boosting tourism under the "Wed in India" and "Heal in India" campaigns.

Transforming Infrastructure

Shri Modi emphasized India's strides in developing multi-modal connectivity and specialized infrastructure to support economic growth. Dedicated freight corridors are linking the east and west coasts, reducing logistics costs for industries. Odisha is set to benefit from thousands of crores in railway and highway network projects, alongside port expansions.

“Odisha is becoming a leader in the blue economy,” the Prime Minister stated, referring to the state's efforts to develop a robust maritime and coastal industry.

Cultural and Tourism Potential

The Prime Minister highlighted Odisha’s cultural heritage, including the iconic Konark Sun Temple, which played a central role during India’s G-20 Presidency. Odisha’s ancient traditions of art, music, and storytelling make it an ideal destination for conference tourism and concert economies, sectors identified as emerging economic drivers.

Shri Modi announced that India would host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) next month, and Odisha’s rich heritage makes it a prime candidate for hosting such international events.

Strengthening Local Ecosystems

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for robust supply chains, MSME support, and research ecosystems. “The Government is building a vibrant research environment, offering special funds and internship packages to ensure industries are equipped with skilled talent,” he noted.

He urged the Odisha government and industry leaders to collaborate on creating a modern, inclusive ecosystem, driving innovation and generating employment for the youth.

Vision for Odisha's Future

Concluding his address, Shri Modi expressed his personal connection to Odisha, having visited the state nearly 30 times as Prime Minister. “Odisha is an example of development and heritage coexisting harmoniously. With investments and collective effort, the state will achieve new milestones,” he affirmed.

The event witnessed the presence of Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi, and Union Ministers Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, alongside global investors and industry leaders.

The Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 is expected to pave the way for transformational growth, positioning Odisha as a global hub for trade, culture, and innovation.