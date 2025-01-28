Italian PM Meloni Under Investigation in Libyan Officer Case

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced she is under judicial investigation over the unexpected release of a Libyan police officer sought by the International Criminal Court.

In a social media statement, Meloni revealed she's suspected of aiding and abetting crimes linked to Osama Elmasry Njeem's case.

Italian prosecutors have extended the investigation to include Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and cabinet undersecretary for intelligence matters, Alfredo Mantovano.

(With inputs from agencies.)