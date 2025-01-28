Left Menu

Italian PM Meloni Under Investigation in Libyan Officer Case

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces a judicial investigation regarding the release of Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan police officer demanded by the ICC. Other officials, including Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, are also under scrutiny for potential aiding, abetting, and embezzlement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced she is under judicial investigation over the unexpected release of a Libyan police officer sought by the International Criminal Court.

In a social media statement, Meloni revealed she's suspected of aiding and abetting crimes linked to Osama Elmasry Njeem's case.

Italian prosecutors have extended the investigation to include Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and cabinet undersecretary for intelligence matters, Alfredo Mantovano.

