Controversy Surrounds Italian Government's Handling of Libyan Warlord

Rome prosecutors are investigating Premier Giorgia Meloni and two ministers for repatriating Libyan warlord Ossama Anjiem, wanted by the International Criminal Court. Meloni admitted the investigation in a social media video, amid criticism from opposition and human rights groups for releasing al-Masri from Italian custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rome prosecutors have launched an investigation into Premier Giorgia Meloni and two cabinet ministers regarding the controversial repatriation of Libyan warlord Ossama Anjiem.

Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague. Meloni made the announcement in a video posted on social media, stating that her justice and interior ministers, along with an under-secretary, are implicated.

The Italian government is facing backlash from opponents, human rights organizations, and the ICC for releasing al-Masri on a technicality, despite a warrant issued by the international court after his arrest in Turin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

