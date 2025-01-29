World's Largest Gathering: The Sacred Grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela

A tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, resulted in a deadly stampede on Wednesday, claiming over seven lives. As the world's largest human gathering, the festival expects to see more than 400 million attendees over its six-week span.

The Kumbh Mela, a religious congregation held every three years across four Indian cities, gains the prefix 'maha' for its vastly larger turnout every 12 years. The event is steeped in Hindu belief where dipping in sacred rivers purifies the soul and offers salvation.

Originating from Hindu scriptures, the event symbolizes the divine 'Sagar Manthan'. The 2025 festival has seen participation from millions globally, including celebrities like Richard Gere and the Dalai Lama. Authorities face organizational challenges as they provide infrastructure for an unprecedented number of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)