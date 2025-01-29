Left Menu

World's Largest Gathering: The Sacred Grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, is the world's largest human gathering, drawing over 400 million visitors. Held every 12 years, it is a spiritual event attracting a multitude of pilgrims, celebrities, and spiritual leaders. The festival poses logistical challenges and boosts regional economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:48 IST
World's Largest Gathering: The Sacred Grandeur of the Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, resulted in a deadly stampede on Wednesday, claiming over seven lives. As the world's largest human gathering, the festival expects to see more than 400 million attendees over its six-week span.

The Kumbh Mela, a religious congregation held every three years across four Indian cities, gains the prefix 'maha' for its vastly larger turnout every 12 years. The event is steeped in Hindu belief where dipping in sacred rivers purifies the soul and offers salvation.

Originating from Hindu scriptures, the event symbolizes the divine 'Sagar Manthan'. The 2025 festival has seen participation from millions globally, including celebrities like Richard Gere and the Dalai Lama. Authorities face organizational challenges as they provide infrastructure for an unprecedented number of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Delegating decisions to AI? The risks of losing human judgment

Synthetic data at the crossroads: Safeguarding privacy amidst innovation

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025