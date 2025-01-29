Citizenship Applications Processing Speeds Up Under Internal Affairs Reforms

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced significant progress in the Department of Internal Affairs' (DIA) efforts to complete New Zealand citizenship applications.

“December 2024 saw the Department complete 5,661 citizenship applications, the most for any month in 2024. This represents a 54 per cent increase compared to the 3,685 applications completed during December 2023,” van Velden stated.

A key priority for the Minister has been reducing the backlog of applications, a goal that has seen marked success. The number of outstanding work-in-progress applications has decreased from 28,544 on 27 November 2023 to 18,749 in January 2025, reflecting a significant 34 per cent drop.

“At the start of December 2024, the oldest applications being picked up for processing for the first time were submitted a year prior. As of January 2025, the oldest applications now being processed are from late March 2024,” she confirmed.

Strategic Workforce Adaptability Boosts Efficiency

The DIA has focused on cross-skilling staff to handle passport, citizenship, and digital identity (RealMe) applications. This strategic shift has resulted in a more adaptable workforce capable of responding efficiently to fluctuations in demand for different services, increasing overall productivity and ensuring better service outcomes for New Zealanders.

“I recognize that receiving New Zealand citizenship is a momentous milestone in an individual’s life. Many people have shared with me the difficulties delays have caused for them and their families. I remain committed to further reducing wait times and maintaining high service standards,” van Velden said.

Public Transparency Through Dashboard Initiative

To enhance public transparency and accountability, the DIA launched a new public dashboard in December 2024. The dashboard provides real-time measures of output and average processing times for various life and identity services, including citizenship applications.

The dashboard can be accessed here: Life and Identity Services Performance Measures Dashboard.

These efforts reflect the Government’s commitment to efficient public service delivery, reducing administrative bottlenecks, and ensuring a smoother, faster pathway to citizenship for eligible applicants.